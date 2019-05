A childminder is offering free childcare to parents attending smear tests.

Kimberley Archer, pictured with her daughters Clara and Evangeline, is offering an hour of free childcare for parents while they attend the test.

Kimberley, who runs Free Range Childminding, in Outwood, said: “We thought it would be a really handy thing for parents in the area.”

Contact Kimberley on 07599 846850 for more information.