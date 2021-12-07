‘Get vaccinated to protect your baby’ plea to pregnant women in Wakefield

Anniree Muir with baby Jahleel.

Covid-19 increases the risk of still birth and giving birth prematurely, as well as the risk of pre-eclampsia. However, according to recent data, only 56% of pregnant women in Yorkshire and the North East have been vaccinated and just 42% have had both doses.

Local health chiefs are keen to make sure women are aware of the dangers Covid-19 can present to their baby and get protected as soon as possible.

Suzannah Cookson, Chief Nurse, NHS Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and Senior Responsible Officer for the Vaccination Programme in Wakefield, said: “We do understand that some women are concerned about having the vaccine when pregnant but want to reassure them that not only will it not harm their baby, it will actually protect both them and their baby from the serious effects that Covid-19 can cause.

"All the evidence has shown that it is safe to have the vaccine at any stage of your pregnancy or when you are trying to conceive so if you are pregnant and haven’t had your first or second dose, please book an appointment as soon as possible.”

As with all new medicines, the vaccine was not routinely offered to pregnant women at first but as further data became available, the JCVI was able to review this and confirmed that the vaccine was both safe and effective to take in pregnancy.

This is supported by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and the Royal College of Midwives, which have both recommended vaccinations as one of the best defences for pregnant women against severe COVID-19 infection

Anniree Muir was just under 30 weeks’ pregnant when she was taken by ambulance to Bradford Royal Infirmary. She had tested positive for Covid-19 nine days earlier.

Just days later doctors, fearing for the health and safety of her unborn son, took the decision to deliver him by emergency Caesarean section. Jahleel weighed just 3lbs at birth and was immediately taken to the hospital’s Neonatal Unit where staff spent six weeks caring for him.

Anniree said: “My lungs were full of Covid and not inflating properly and the baby was putting extra pressure on my lungs, so they told me the safest thing was for my baby to be delivered as soon as possible.

After Jahleel was born, he was whisked away to be tested for Covid. Fortunately, he tested negative, but I still couldn’t hold him. I could only see pictures of him, and it was nine days before I held him and gave him a cuddle.”

Anniree admits she was shocked at how rapidly ill she became with the virus and now regrets not having her COVID jab when offered.

“I’m not an anti-vaxxer but I was reluctant to have my jab because I was pregnant, and I felt nervous about the effect it might have on the baby. I was shocked at how ill I became. My symptoms were mild at first but after a few days I just got worse and worse. It was on the ninth day, I rang 111 for advice and because of my breathing difficulties they sent an ambulance.

“If I could go back in time, I would have said yes to the vaccine. I’m going to get it now as soon as I can.”

Both mum and baby are now doing well.

Anniree added: “I’d now say to anyone who is pregnant and nervous about the jab, talk to a health professional because they can reassure you. But please get the vaccine, as I wouldn’t

wish anyone to go through what I have.”

Consultant Neonatologist, Sam Oddie led the team who cared for Jahleel on the Neonatal Unit.

He said: “When pregnant women get very ill, their babies often have to be delivered early. This adds risk and disruption to the care of the baby at a time when women are receiving

intensive treatment that’s already quite distressing enough. I urge women who are pregnant, or are considering pregnancy, to get the COVID vaccine as soon as they can.”