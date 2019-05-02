Here are your Bank Holiday pharmacy opening times

NHS Wakefield is urging people to make use of pharmacies, GPs and the NHS 111 service over the bank holiday weekend.
Some chemists are open over the bank holiday but there will be changes to usual opening times. Patients can find their nearest pharmacy on the NHS website.
Lloyds Pharmacy, Trinity Walk - 9am-5pm
Boots Pharmacy, 26-28 Upper Kirkgate, 9:30am-4.30pm
Asda Pharmacy, Asdale Road, 9am-6pm
Boots Pharmacy 3-5 Beastfair, 10am-4pm
Tesco Pharmacy, Market Street, noon-4pm
Asda Pharmacy, Leeds Road, 9am-6pm