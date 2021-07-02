On Saturday, July 3, landmark buildings in towns and cities across the country will 'light up blue' to help the NHS celebrate as it turns 73 this year.

While marking all that the NHS has achieved, the Light up Blue campaign will also remember those who have lost their lives to Covid-19 during this simple act of respect.

Landmarks across Yorkshire and the North will be lighting up, including The Deep at Hull, Gateshead Millennium Bridge, Leeds Beckett University, Sheffield Children’s Hospital and Newcastle Tyne Bridge.

Here's why Pinderfields Hospital will light up blue tomorrow

Look out for social media updates and photos on Saturday evening using the hashtag #NHSBirthday