ITV Calendar presenter Christine Talbot joins runners in the Wakefield race for life

PEOPLE CAN now sign up to take part in Wakefield’s Race for Life 2019 - and the race is open to men for the first time.

The annual event will take place on Saturday, June 15, and is open to women, men and children of all ages and abilities.

More than 2,500 people are expected to join the race, which is described as non-competitive and pressure free, hoping to raise more than £100,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Christine Talbot, ITV Calendar presenter, who was diagnosed with Breast Cancer in 2012, will join those taking part in the 5k race.

In a post to Instagram, she held a sign which read: “For my dear friends Heather, Debs and Diane who we have lost to cancer, and to all of us who have fought it.”

She said: “I know from experience how research changes lives as I was one of the lucky ones.

“My aggressive form of the disease was tackled due to treatments only discovered in recent years.

“Imagine if one day all cancers could be curable?

“I saw how hard my pals fought to live. Frequently, I hear all three women’s voices in my head - telling me funny stories, offering support, advice or a waspish aside.

“They’ll be with us in spirit and comfort on the day.”

This year’s Race for Life will include a 5k and 10k run, a Pretty Muddy race, and a Pretty Muddy Kids route, all in the name of charity.

The 5k route will lap Thornes Park, passing through woodlands, over grass and along roads, while runners of the 10k will be able to complete the route twice.

The Pretty Muddy races will feature a similar route, with additional mud and inflatable obstacles throw in.

Entry fees may vary between races. Visit www.raceforlife.co.uk to find out more or get involved.