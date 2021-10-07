Legacy mural commemorating the Covid pandemic installed at Pinderfields Hospital

A legacy mural commemorating the Covid pandemic has been installed at Pinderfields Hospital are a reminder of the hard work, dedication and solidarity of NHS staff and local community.

Digital Ceramics Custom Tiles collaborated with The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust to create the custom made mural, made up of 1000 ceramic tiles.

The touching visual experience, now displayed within the main restaurant at Pinderfields, will remain as a reminder of the hard work and dedication of the NHS staff and local community.

The #BecauseYou project, which has been rolled out in various NHS trust hospitals in the UK, set out to create community-led legacy murals designed by the public to pay homage to the global pandemic and help raise crucial funds for the individual NHS Trust’s charity.

The MY Hospitals Charity team which is the charitable arm of The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, reached out to Mid Yorkshire NHS staff, patients, and local communities in order to collate over 450 individual images into the legacy mural; serving as a lasting place to reflect and remember those who have been sadly lost.

Kirsty Jowett, Fundraising Manager for the MY Hospitals Charity said: “The mural looks fantastic and is a fitting tribute to our amazing health workers. It lifts people’s spirits, but also reminds us of how we can achieve great things by working together.”

Large scale design or small, Digital Ceramics Custom Tiles use pioneering patented technology whilst partnering with clients to allow them to take their next project to the next level.

Director of Digital Ceramics Custom Tiles, Mark Wood, said: “The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust needed us to design something spectacular that would stand the test of time, simultaneously remaining vibrant.

“The mural is for people to remember loved ones, thank a Covid-19 hero whether it’s a nurse who’s looked after your loved one, a neighbour who has helped with your shopping, or a family member who’s provided much needed company, or capture a significant memory from the past 18 months.

Mark also commented on a specific memory from the beginning of the pandemic, in which he contributed to the #BecauseYou mural.

He said: “At the beginning of lockdown, I took my dog for a walk, and I couldn’t hear a sound, other than the birds. It was beautiful but eerie.

“In years to come I will be able to visit the mural and remember my dog who was a great companion throughout the lockdown period."