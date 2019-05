Lessons are to be held on how to use a defibrillator that is to be positioned in Methley.

Four sessions will be held at either the methodist chapel or community centre .

A defib saves lives.

Defibrillation is a treatment for life-threatening cardiac dysrhythmias that delivers a dose of electric current (often called a countershock) to the heart.

They will be held this Saturday, May 4 or June 1 from 12.30pm to 2.30pm and 2.45pm to 4.45pm.

Call 07735 201162 for details.