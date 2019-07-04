Mark walks 100 miles to raise cash for Featherstone Rovers’ men’s health project

A Featherstone Rovers Foundation trustee has walked 100 miles as part of project to promote men’s health and well being.

Mark Pawson walked coast to coast, via Hadrian’s Wall, as part of the Back Onside programme, which aims to tackle inactivity in men aged 35 to 65. He hopes to raise £500 for the project.

Head of community development at the foundation Amy Hardman said: “Mark’s walk is to fund extra sessions and the facilities we need to tackle inactivity and mental wellbeing of middle aged men in the area.

“It’s people like Mark in the trust that have supported it and helped us keep it running for so long.”

Men who sign up to the initiative will be involved in 10 weekly fixtures lasting 60 to 90 minutes each, in including rugby and football, as well as team-building exercises. Mark said: “We’re a small team at the foundation, but we’ve done so well reaching out to so many people in the Five Towns.

“The hours the Featherstone Rovers Foundation committee put in are incredible, not to mention how much we manage to cover.” To sign up contact jim.dyson@featherstonerovers.co.uk.