Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 81 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 81 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on August 24 was up from 67 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 21% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 67.

Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 81 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

Across England there were 5,911 people in hospital with Covid as of August 24, with 857 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 14% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 16%.