New vaccination clinics for 12 to 15-year-olds open in Wakefield

Vaccination clinics for 12 to 15-year-olds are being held at large-scale vaccination centres in West Yorkshire, and parents can book appointments for their children using the NHS National Booking Service.

Appointments are also available at Pharmacy 2U vaccination clinics at Morrisons on Dewsbury Road in Wakefield and Pontefract Squash and Leisure Club.

This provides an additional option for children in this age group to get their jab during half-term, alongside the clinics being provided in schools.

Young people aged 12 to 15 across the Wakefield district now have additional opportunities to receive the Covi-19 vaccine as quickly as possible.

All vaccinations will be given by trained staff who specialise in working with children and young people.

Parents and guardians are asked to attend vaccination clinics with their children and consent will be sought on the day. People are also asked to read the patient information in advance of arriving for their appointment, which is available online.

Suzannah Cookson, Senior Responsible Officer for the Vaccination Programme in Wakefield, said: “We have responded quickly to the ask to deliver vaccinations outside schools by setting up clinics. This will give 12 to 15-year-olds another option for getting their jab and help make sure everyone can get vaccinated as quickly as possible.

“We will be continuing to offer clinics in schools after half-term and have dates arranged for all remaining schools over the next few weeks. Information and consent forms will be sent to parents before each clinic.”