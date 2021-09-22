Queen Street Surgery and Park View Street Surgery, both in Normanton, already run out of the same building close to the town centre.

They are both linked to Healthcare First, a local partnership in its own right.

Health chiefs say merging the three providers will not affect patient care, change or reduce access to treatment, or hit staffing levels.

The practices already share the same building and resources.

They say the move is purely administrative.

Under the plans, the three organisations would continue sharing services as they do currently at the same venue.

But they would simply operate under a single NHS contract, as opposed to the three separate ones in place at the moment.

Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) which oversees local GP practices, said it may make savings from the merger, though these are likely to be "minimal".

Patients have been consulted about the plans over the summer.

Feedback produced at a committee meeting on Tuesday, showed that 70 per cent either approved or "had no strong opinion" about the plans, while a further 25 per cent thought the merger could improve services.

Healthcare First patients in Castleford and Methley would also be unaffected, and will continue to go to their current surgeries for treatment.

The committee voted to give provisional approval to the plans.