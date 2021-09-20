Number of Covid cases in Wakefield district has decreased on last week

The figures show that for the latest set of weekly data (between September 8 and 14) Wakefield’s positive case rate has decreased from the previous week – from 419.8 to 306.6 positive cases (per 100,000 population).

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “Our cases are currently in line with the national average, but they are still high, and I urge everyone to please remain cautious.

"We ask that everyone please considers their own risk and play their part to help keep ourselves and others safe.”

Wakefield Council has published the latest COVID-19 data for the district to keep residents up to date.

Anna Hartley, Director of Public Health for the Wakefield district, said: “There were sadly 11 Covid-19 related deaths in local hospitals in the last week and our sympathies go out to the families, friends, and colleagues of those who have died.

“Although cases have dropped this week, we are urging people to remain cautious, be kind and think of others who might be vulnerable. If you are not yet fully vaccinated, please do so as soon as you can, this is the best way to protect yourself and others.

“To limit the spread of the virus, our advice to residents continues to be:

Getting both doses of vaccine without delay. There are a range of walk-in sessions available, you can find out more here

If you have COVID-19 symptoms (a high temperature, a new, continuous cough and a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste) you must isolate immediately and take a PCR test.

If you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive, you may still need to self-isolate, find out who is exempt here.

Limit the number of people you mix with who are not in your household. Where possible, meet people outdoors or in well-ventilated places.

Continue to wear a face-covering in indoor public places or on public transport.”

There are currently 59 COVID-19 patients being cared for by The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, compared to 63 the previous week.

Jo Webster, Chief Officer at NHS Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “It’s good to see that cases have dropped in the district this week. However, the virus is still circulating so we need to continue being cautious to keep everyone safe. The NHS website, www.nhs.uk/coronavirus, contains information about the things you can do to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“If you haven’t had your vaccine yet, you can visit one of the walk-in clinics across the district. You don’t need to make an appointment – just walk in. Find out more at bit.ly/GrabAJabWF.”

Wakefield Council is continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation across the district with effective monitoring to map relevant data and spot trends, which acts as an early warning system.

Working with partners, Wakefield Council has been actively supporting the businesses and communities affected by the previous outbreaks to limit any spread, as well as working closely with partners and local communities to try and ensure everyone knows the symptoms and how to access testing.

The Council is asking all residents to play their part by regularly taking a COVID-19 test. To find out how to get a COVID-19 test, visit https://buff.ly/3uWIBvYFrom Monday, September 20, mobile testing units will be based at the following locations:

*South Elmsall Market: 9am-3pm Wednesday 22 and Thursday 23 September.

*Wakefield Sports and Social Club: 9am-3pm Tuesday 21, Thursday 23 and Friday 24 September.

*Sacred Heart Catholic Church: 9am-3pm Wednesday 22 and Friday 24 September.

*Wakefield Trinity RLFC: 9am-3pm Tuesday 21, Thursday 23 and Friday 24 September.