Number of Covid cases in Wakefield doubles in a week - this is how the numbers break down
The number of Covid cases in the Wakefield district has doubled on the previous week.
The latest figures published by Wakefield Council, which cover June 23 to June 29, show that the number of cases in the district had increase to 1,227 from 599 in the previous seven days.
The figures show there had been 352.3 cases per 100,000 of the population. That figure was 172 in the previous recorded week.
More than 237,000 residents in the district have received at least one dose of a vaccine. This is more than 77 per cent of the population.There were four Wakefield Covid-19 patients in a Mid-Yorkshire Hospital bed, which was down from seven the previous week.
More than 178,000 residents in the district have received two doses of a vaccine. This is a second dose vaccination rate of more than 58 per cent.
Since the start of the pandemic, figures show that around 28,873 Wakefield district residents have tested positive.
The council said in the last week 13,238 Wakefield residents had a lab-based test for Covid, with 9 per cent of those testing positive. The percentage of tests that are positive is an important indication of the level of transmission within an area.