Number of Covid cases in Wakefield has increased 'significantly'

Wakefield city centre

The rate of infection across the Wakefield district is currently 709.7 per 100,000 people.

This has risen to more than 1,000 per 100,000 in some areas.

A total of 1,921 cases of the Delta variant have been confirmed in the district.

Coun Maureen Cummings Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for communities, poverty and health, said: “Residents and businesses across our district have experienced some extremely challenging times and the lifting of restrictions is good news for many, but our cases are significantly higher than the national average so please remain vigilant and follow the latest guidance.

“We must continue to consider our own risk and play our part to keep ourselves and others safe. Please remember to also get both doses of your vaccine when asked.”

Anna Hartley, director of public health for the Wakefield district, said: “Infection rates are continuing to rise as cases of the Delta variant continue to rise – and we now have the highest rate in West Yorkshire. We are continuing to actively monitor the situation and taking all necessary action.