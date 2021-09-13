Number of Covid cases rises across the Wakefield district - 'numbers are high'

Latest data published by Wakefield Council shows that the figures had increased from 351.7 to 417 positive cases (per 100,000 population) between Wednesday, September 1 and Tuesday, September 6.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “Our cases are currently in line with the national average, but they are still high, and I urge everyone to please remain cautious. We ask that everyone please considers their own risk and play their part to help keep ourselves and others safe.”

Anna Hartley, Director of Public Health for the Wakefield district, said: “There were sadly six Covid-19 related deaths in local hospitals in the last week and our sympathies go out to the families, friends, and colleagues of those who have died.

Get a PCR test if you have symptoms.

“As the schools have now returned, we do expect to see this increase in cases continue, so we are urging people to remain cautious, be kind and think of others who might be vulnerable. If you are not yet fully vaccinated, please do so as soon as you can, this is the best way to protect yourself and others.

“To limit the spread of the virus, our advice to residents continues to be:

She also urged people to get both doses of vaccine without delay and follow guidelines.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms (a high temperature, a new, continuous cough and a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste) you must isolate immediately and take a PCR test.

Cases are high.

If you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive, you may still need to self-isolate, find out who is exempt here.

Limit the number of people you mix with who are not in your household. Where possible, meet people outdoors or in well-ventilated places.

Continue to wear a face-covering in indoor public places or on public transport.”

There are currently 63 COVID-19 patients being cared for by The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, compared to 56 the previous week.

Jo Webster, Chief Officer at NHS Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “The number of positive COVID-19 cases and number of people in hospital with COVID-19 has increased this week. While we enjoy spending time with friends and family, it’s important that we continue to be cautious. The NHS website, www.nhs.uk/coronavirus, contains information about the things you can do to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s also really important to get vaccinated and it is now easier than ever, at one of the walk-in clinics across the Wakefield district - find out the details and locations at bit.ly/GrabAJabWF.”

Wakefield Council is continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation across the district with effective monitoring to map relevant data and spot trends, which acts as an early warning system.

Working with partners, Wakefield Council has been actively supporting the businesses and communities affected by the previous outbreaks to limit any spread, as well as working closely with partners and local communities to try and ensure everyone knows the symptoms and how to access testing.

The Council is asking all residents to play their part by regularly taking a COVID-19 test. To find out how to get a COVID-19 test, visit https://buff.ly/3uWIBvY

From Monday 13 September, mobile testing units will be based at the following locations:

South Elmsall Market: 9am-3pm Monday 13, Wednesday 15 and Thursday 16 September.

Wakefield Sports and Social Club: 9am-3pm Tuesday 14, Wednesday 15, Thursday 16 and Friday 17 September.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church: 9am-3pm Wednesday 15 and Friday 17 September.

Wakefield Trinity RLFC: 9am-3pm Tuesday 14, Thursday 16 and Friday 17 September.

More information about our testing offer can be found here.

The dashboard published today (Monday 13 September) shows the available data up to 7 September.