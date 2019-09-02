Organ Donation Week: Wakefield adds its support to call for more people to sign up to NHS register

This week is Organ Donation Week (September 2 to 8) and Wakefield Council are adding their support in a call for more people to sign up to the NHS Organ Donor Register.

Councils, businesses and universities around the country are turning their buildings the colour pink which is the colour of the 'Yes I Donate' organ donation campaign, to inspire residents to tell their families that they want to donate.

This week is Organ Donation Week. (Getty Images)

Nationally, three people die every day in need of an organ, and there are 259 people in West Yorkshire on the transplant waiting list.

Families will always be approached about donation if a loved one can donate their organs. Knowing what their loved one wanted helps families support their decision at a difficult time.

Around 770,000 people in West Yorkshire are already on the NHS Organ Donor Register. However, people need to tell their family to help ensure their family supports their decision when they are approached about donation by a specialist nurse in hospital.

Coun Peter Box said: "​It is so important for people to discuss organ donation with their families and that's why we are proud to support this campaign.

"By encouraging people to talk about their choices, we hope that more people will sign up to the NHS Organ Donor Register.

"Many opportunities are lost every year in our district and around the country because families don't know if their loved one wanted to be a donor or not and that needs to change."

Anthony Clarkson, Director of Organ Donation and Transplantation for NHS Blood and Transplant said: "We are very grateful to Wakefield Council for its support during Organ Donation Week.

"Even after the law around organ donation changes next year, families will still be approached before organ donation goes ahead. So it remains so important to talk to your families about your views.

"Register your organ donation decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register and tell your family the choice you have made. If the time comes, we know families find the organ donation conversation with nurses or medical teams much easier if they already know what their relative wanted."

Millions of people are already on the NHS Organ Donor Register, join them today and tell your family you want to save lives. Register at www.organdonation.nhs.uk