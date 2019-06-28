Pinderfields chemotherapy patients receive a touch of luxury

A cancer patient from Wakefield has delivered almost 200 chemo comfort packs to Pinderfields Hospital after spearheading a project to provide fellow patients with little gifts of luxury.

Sherine Hampshire, 38, recently delivered her latest batch of bags to the chemo unit only hours after her own latest treatment.

Sherine personally delivers a chemo care bag to Pinderfields patient Tracey McDerby.

Sherine, who has secondary breast cancer, was inspired to make the gruelling experience of treatment a little more bearable when she herself received a bag of treats at Pinderfields.

She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and underwent chemotherapy, surgery and radiotherapy. But after only three years in remission, she received the devastating news that her breast cancer had spread to her spine and liver and is now receiving further treatment at the hospital.

Despite weekly treatments, regular tests and hospital admissions, Sherine still found time to contact national and regional businesses calling on their support to provide products.

After enlisting the help of some close friends to help pack them, Sherine has personally delivered nearly 200 bags to the hospital nurses who will ensure that male and female cancer patients will receive a bespoke luxury hamper bulging with hand-picked products from artisan mints to help sore mouths to sumptuous luxurious blankets to protect against chills.

Sherine who lives in Wakefield with her husband Jonny, undertook the majority of the work herself and enlisted some trusted friends who had also undergone cancer treatment, to help generate further products and help compile the hampers.

She said she had been humbled and amazed at the response.

"It has been totally staggering. When I felt well enough I targeted luxury brands so other patients could enjoy high end products to offset against the intense medical side of life whilst going through cancer treatment," she said,

"The deliveries started and have just kept on going. My family and friends have stepped up to the mark to help me compile some fab hampers of goodies for everyone.

“We distributed some of the bags personally and the look on patient's faces when they were received made all the hard work worthwhile."