Sport plan is pitch perfect

Plan to get children away from computers and into sport given the go-ahead.

Planning permission has been granted to replace the pitches at Frickley Athletic FC with artificial turf for the club and community.

One letter written in support of the plan said: “This will be a first class sports area to help our children and adults, and to make sure we do our best to encourage our children to come off their computers and participate.”

Permission has also been granted for the ground to be open 10am-10.30pm every day.