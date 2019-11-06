Support this Castleford worker as he tackles another challenge for the Prince of Wales Hospice

A worker at a Castleford car retailer is to get on his bike and ‘move for Movember’, to try and raise £1,000 for the Prince of Wales Hospice.

Motorpoint Castleford’s Michael Sutton is embarking on a Tour De Motorpoint by spin bike, at his local gym xcercise4less, to raise the cash by sponsorship.

The 29-year-old, who has worked in West Yorkshire as a vehicle detailer and yard technical trainer for the firm since it opened in 2016, aims to ride 14 miles a day.

This will cover the 425 miles between the company’s branches in the North of England and Scotland – Birtley, Burnley, Castleford, Glasgow, Sheffield and Widnes.

Motorpoint is a long-standing supporter of The Prince of Wales Hospice.

Based in Pontefract, the hospice has given palliative care and support to thousands of patients with life-limiting illnesses since 1989.

Earlier this year Motorpoint teamed up with HARIBO to help raise £30,000 in a car giveaway to celebrate 30 years of the hospice.

“I’ve already got a pretty awesome beard,” said Michael, who is also in training for a strong man competition next year.

“So I decided to do something physically rather than follically challenging this month and came up with ‘Move for Movember’ instead.

“I’m a proud supporter of the hospice, and the great work they do in our local community, and 14 miles a day on my spin bike is nothing if the money raised can help make a difference to people who are dealing with life limiting or life threatening conditions in the Five Towns area of West Yorkshire.

Last year Michael took in a charity fire walk, helping to raise almost £2,500 on the night.

He will also play an instrumental part in next month’s Charity Ice Rink at Motorpoint Castleford.

The event this year takes place on December 21 and 22.

Entry is free but all donations made will go to support the work of The Prince of Wales Hospice.

A number of local businesses will exhibit at the event to give visitors a chance to buy last minute stocking fillers.

And the Castleford Tigers’ players have agreed to take part in a special ‘Selection Box Treasure Hunt’ at the branch on December 21.