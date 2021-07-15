The number of Covid cases in the Wakefield district has increased again

The latest figures published by Wakefield Council, which cover June 30 to July 6, show that the number of cases in the district had increase to 1, 876 from 1,227 in the previous seven days.

The figures show there had been 538.6 cases per 100,000 of the population. That figure was 352.3 in the previous recorded week.There were 12 Wakefield Covid-19 patients in a Mid-

Yorkshire Hospital bed, which was up from four the previous week.

More than 241,000 residents in the district have received at least one dose of a vaccine. This is about 79 per cent of the population.

More than 183,000 residents in the district have received two doses of a vaccine. This is a second dose vaccination rate of about 60 per cent.

Since the start of the pandemic, figures show that around 30,747 Wakefield district residents have tested positive.