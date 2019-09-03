The Prince of Wales Hospice's Starlight Walk returns

Prince of Wales Hospice welcomes men and women to participate in sponsored late-night walk for charity.

The annual event will take place on Friday September 6 at 9.00pm where many local supporters of the Prince of Wales Hospice will take to the streets, dressed in neon colours, glow sticks and glitter.

Starlight walk returns to Pontefract for 2019

Events Officer, Dan Wales said: "We're counting down the nights until our Starlight Walk in Sherburn in Elmet.

"It’s not long to go and we can't wait to cheer everyone on as they light up the night sky to raise vital funds for Hospice care.

"We urge our walkers to raise as much money in sponsorship as they can, every penny makes a difference, big or small.

"Just £17.71 could fund the cost of a nurse for one hour. Events like the Starlight Walk enable us to provide support for patients with life-limiting illnesses and their families, we couldn’t do it without you."

The walk will help to raise money for those who need Hospice care

The walk is 10km long and will take place in Sherburn in Elmet. The route will begin at the Old Girls School community centre and will pass through the neighbouring village, South Milford.

The walk encourages people to raise vital funds for much-needed patient care, whilst celebrating the lives of loved ones.

Participants can also walk for fun with their community, friends and family.On the day registration will be £15 per person.

Registration time on the day is between 8pm and 9pm.

Under 16's must be accompanied by an adult.

Please visit: https://www.pwh.org.uk/events/starlight-walk for more details.