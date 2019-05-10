The Real Junk Food Project’s new catering kitchen will support care leavers and help tackle food waste

The Real Junk Food Project are asking for donations from the public to help fund a new catering kitchen on site.

Since opening in 2013, the environmental project has intercepted more than 5,000 tonnes of wasted food, which they sell on a Pay-As-You-Feel basis.

The group aim to eliminate food waste, and want to see Wakefield become the first waste-free city in the world.

Their latest scheme would see a full catering kitchen opened at their site on Denby Dale Road, allowing the group to use and distribute more of the food they collect.

The kitchen, known as Zelig Catering, will cost £5,000 and will also provide training and support for young care leavers.

Adam Smith, founder of The Real Junk Food Project, said: “The point is to support young people who may have already experienced trauma, to try and prevent homelessness and other problems by providing transferable life skills that can support them on a pathway to employment.

“All this while stopping food waste and being a part of an environmental charity that’s actually helping to change the world, without creating further stigma, but empowering them as individuals.”

Once opened, the kitchen will work with Huddersfield University and the Sanctuary Project to identify those who would benefit from the scheme.

The kitchen will be constructed of repurposed shipping containers, provided by Ace Containers Leeds.

Visit www.trjfp.com to find out more about the project or to donate to Zelig Catering.