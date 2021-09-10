These are latest Covid figures for the Wakefield district
The latest Covid data for the Wakefield district shows that there were 1,178 confirmed cases, which was up from 1,159 the previous week.
The period covers August 25 to August 31.
There were nine Covid-related deaths in the most recent week data is available.
That is up from seven in the previous week.
The figures show there have been a total of 920 Covid-related deaths in the Wakefield district since 2020;More than 251,000 residents in Wakefield have received at least one dose of a vaccine. This is about 82 per cent of the population.That amounts to 335 per 100,000 population, up from 329.6.
Around 225,000 residents in Wakefield have received two doses of a vaccine. This is a second dose vaccination rate of about 74 per cent.
There were 26 Wakefield Covid patients in a Mid Yorkshire NHS Hospitals Trust bed.
This was down from 51 the previous week.
Wakefield Council’s data dashboard states that in the last week 10,230 Wakefield residents had a lab-based test for Covid (known as a PCR test), with 11.7 per cent of those testing positive.