Latest Covid figures

These are the numbers of Covid cases in the Wakefield district by area

These are the latest figures of positive Covid tests in Wakefield district by disrtict.

By James Carney
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 1:16 pm
Updated Thursday, 12th August 2021, 1:18 pm

Overall there has been a fall in the number of positive cases.

1. Ackworth, North Elmsall and Upton

61 cases

2. Airedale and Ferry Fryston

59 cases

3. Altofts and Whitwood

56 cases

4. Castleford Central and Glasshoughton

69 cases

Wakefield
