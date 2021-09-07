Theses are the latest Covid figures for all areas of the Wakefield district

These are the latest figures available. Images by Google
1.
In Castleford West there was a 41 per cent increase in cases with 588.4 cases per 100,000 population recorded.
This was a total of 55 cases.
2.
In Ferry Fryston there was a 55.6 per cent increase in cases with 483.6 cases per 100,000 population recorded.
This was a total of 42 cases.
3.
In Castleford Town there was a 21.3 per cent decrease in cases with 437.8 cases per 100,000 population recorded.
This was a total of 37 cases.
4.
In Airedale there was a 55.2 increase in cases with 564.4 cases per 100,000 population recorded.
This was a total of 45 cases.