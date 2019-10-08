This is how much the car raffle for the Prince of Wales Hospice raised - and this is the winner

An outreach patient at The Prince of Wales Hospice drew the lucky winner of its thirtieth anniversary car raffle, that raised thousands of pounds for the charity.

Christine Baker drew ticket number 081392, held by Sandra Walsh of Upton, under an explosion of confetti, as representatives from sponsors Haribo and Motorpoint looked on.

The car raffle launched in March this year. Tickets sold well and the effort raised a massive £30,000 for the work of the hospice.

Hospice fundraiser, Anne Giblin, said: “We are absolutely overwhelmed by the response we had to the car raffle. It was great to take the car out and about to promote not only the raffle, but to raise awareness of the Hospice and the work we do.”

Winner Sandra Walsh said: “I’m amazed to have won! I haven’t got a car at the moment so it’s come at just the right time. It’s great to be supporting hospice patients and their families, and I will be entering more raffles! ”

The Pontefract-based hospice supports patients with life-limiting illnesses, including cancer, motor neurone disease and chronic heart disease. Visit www.pwh.org.uk.