Wakefield care home boss promises change after residents 'left with food stains on clothes all day'

The management at a Wakefield care home have vowed to turn standards around after it was placed in special measures.

West Villa Residential Home, on Batley Road, has been rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after inspectors found a number of failings when they visited the premises in July.

A report by the watchdog said that some residents had been left with food stains on their clothes all day and others were "bored" and at risk of social isolation.

The home cared for 29 people at the time of the inspection.

Guy Jones, the home's director, said the CQC's findings were "disheartening" but that staff were determined to address issues quickly.

He said: "We've acted as swiftly as we can.

"We've brought in two companies to help us address the problems. One of those is a care company from Barnsley which is currently rated outstanding, and the other is a consultancy firm which is overseeing our action plan.

"We're in touch with the families of residents as a reassurance measure, and we want to be as honest and transparent as we can.

"We also won't take any new residents on until we're comfortable as a management that things have improved."

All homes rated inadequate are given six months to make sufficient improvements or else face closure.

The CQC's report said that the home was under-staffed and had breached eight healthcare regulations.

A gas cooker which a safety engineer had declared unsafe and unfit to use in March had been in continuous use ever since, inspectors said.

They added: "Some people were left with food stains on their clothes all day, their hair was greasy and their personal hygiene needed attention.

"One person had very dirty fingernails and their mouth was visibly dirty. We asked staff about oral hygiene support for the person and they said this was carried out daily."

However, nursing staff were praised for having a "kind and caring approach" and having a "good rapport" with residents.

