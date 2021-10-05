With his daughter Samantha's wedding pending, the whole family, especially his wife of 48-years, Lynne, looked for ways they could give her beloved husband a little more time.

Graham said: "Back in September 2016 we got the news that no one wants to hear, you have cancer, and one that you have very little chance of surviving.

“In those early days after prognosis, I think you just spend time digesting the news. Slowly though, you do wonder if there is anything out there that could give you a little more time, something to turn the tide on the tragic news you’ve just received.”

Wakefield father-of-the-bride Graham Norton, who was given only three months to live, defies the odds with CBD oil

Graham was offered chemotherapy and radiotherapy after his prognosis but after treatment alongside high doses of prescription medication, he was told the unthinkable - he had only three months to live.

“When we got the facts, Lynne, Samantha and son, Adam, went into autopilot looking for therapies, treatments or new supplements that might help extend the time I had, I think we all understood that nothing would cure the cancer.

"After days researching, both came to me and suggested I try Cannabidiol (CBD)

“I’d not heard of it before, but at this stage I was willing to give anything a go, as long as I knew it was safe. Lynne had found a local pharmacist who had just started his own range of CBD and felt very much like he was the right man to guide us.”

Graham and wife, Lynne.

Graham, a retired joiner, began taking CBD from Tom Chapman a much-celebrated British pharmacist, who specialised in plant extracts for medical use and was one of the founding experts at Well lab Ltd.

"My daughter was getting married only a few months after I found out I had terminal cancer. I just wanted to make sure I could walk her down the aisle before I got too poorly. I think in some ways this is what drove us all to find anything to help me.

“I think we all hoped that I would just make the wedding as it felt too much to ask for longer than that. However, I think I speak on behalf of all my family, to still be feeling the way I do all these years later is nothing short of a miracle!

“We all know I still have cancer, but my goodness I have been given the gift of not days with those I love, but years, something we never thought imaginable. I never miss a dose of my CBD as it’s been my lifeline, it’s just become part of my daily routine."

Graham ensured he checked with his haematology consultant before starting CBD and was given the green light to use it. After his health improved, Graham now sees his consultant every four months instead of every month.

“I will continue to use CBD every day and fingers crossed it continues to give me the one thing money can’t buy - my life.

"Every single day my grandchildren give me the will to keep going. I am just so very grateful for all my family’s support and the time they spent finding out about it.