Wakefield twins become superheroes in memory of their big brother Logan

Young twins from Wakefield are taking part in a sponsored 1km Superhero Walk in memory of their older brother who died of congenital heart disease.

And the family is encouraging others to join the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund (CHSF) annual event this Sunday at Temple Newsam in Leeds.

Sophia and Ella Jameson-Briggs, three, are dressing as their favourite superheroes and fundraising in memory of their big brother Logan who died in 2014.

Logan suffered from VSD (hole in the heart) and underwent surgery to repair it and fit a pacemaker in February of that year.

He sadly died that October and would have celebrated his fifth birthday earlier this year.

CHSF support the Leeds Congenital Heart Unit with lifesaving equipment, parent accommodation, vital ward facilities and grants for research into congenital heart disease.

This weekend’s walk also features a free family fun afternoon.

Mum Samantha Jameson-Briggs said: “Since we lost Logan we have tried to give back to CHSF and the amazing Heart Unit raising around £8,000 over various events.

”With the twins, it’s nice to include them in doing something for their brother. This is their second Superhero walk, the last being at 18 months old.

“We would encourage families with children of all ages to take part as it is such a wonderful cause.”

The family, from Stanley, have set up a Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/supertwins3. The 1km sponsored Superhero Walk costs £15 for family entry with a suggested fundraising target of £50.

Like previous years, walkers will include families and friends of congenital heart patients, plus young patients themselves, all raising vital funds for the Leeds Congenital Heart Unit.

The family fun afternoon - with bouncy castles, children’s rides, face painting, food and drinks vendors and much more - is free entry for the general public, with proceeds going to CHSF.

This year’s event is being sponsored by long-term CHSF supporters B&M Waste Services.

B&M Waste’s Marketing Manager, Jayne Kennedy, said: “We’re extremely proud to be sponsoring the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund’s Superhero Walk in September. As long-standing sponsors of the charity, we look forward to continuing our fundraising efforts throughout the year to raise vital funds to aid the continuation of the fantastic work that they do.”

CHSF events manager Charlotte Anderson-Hughes said: “The whole event is fantastic, because it celebrates the local superheroes we support as a charity - the patients themselves.”