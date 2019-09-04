Wakefield Working Together for World Suicide Prevention Day.

World Suicide Prevention Day taking place on Tuesday, September 10 with this year's theme is 'Working Together' - and Wakefield Council is hoping to spread the word that help is out there.

Suicide is the biggest killer of people under the age of 35 and the biggest killer of men under the age of 50. It is also the leading cause of death in the UK for 10-19-year-olds.

Wakefield has recently received funding from the Wakefield CCG Mental Health Investment programme, which will go towards accredited training, raising awareness of suicide and enabling and preparing people to be 'suicide alert', equipping them with the skills to possibly save a life in crisis.

This funding demonstrates a joint approach by local partners and organisations in 'working together' with the aim of Wakefield becoming a suicide safer community

Coun Faith Heptinstall​, Wakefield Council's Cabinet Member for Adults and Health, said: "Suicide prevention is everybody's business and that's why we are supporting World Suicide Prevention Day.

"The recent funding from the Wakefield CCG Mental Health investment programme will go a long way to help support and sustain much needed work around suicide prevention and it is great to be able to work with local partners and organisations to develop strategies to help our residents."

​Coun Jess Carrington, Wakefield Council's Mental Health Champion, said: "During 2015-17, on average, one person took their own life every 13 days across the Wakefield district. One suicide is one to many, it devastates families and leaves a lasting impact.

"This is why awareness days are so important and I'm delighted that we have received this funding, which will go towards training and awareness. It is so important that those at a time of ultimate loss of hope have someone to turn to, who can help and support them to see that suicide is not the answer."

If you are currently experiencing mental health distress, help is out there, please call Samaritans on 116 123 (free, for everyone, 24/7), CALM on 0800 585858 (free, for men, 5pm-midnight) or PAPYRUS on 0800 968 4141 (free, for young people, 9am-10pm Mon-Fri, 2pm-10pm at the weekend).