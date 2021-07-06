Boris Johnson told the public in a news conference yesterday that we must "begin to learn to live with this virus", even though scientists have voiced their concern about restrictions ending when cases have been rising in the country.

We asked readers if they welcomed the news on facemasks becoming compulsory and plan to ditch them, or if they would continue to take the precaution - especially in public places.

And there was a mixed reaction with many saying they would not be wearing a facemask from the 19th, while many others said they would continue to in places such as supermarkets and on public transport.

Your say: Mixed reaction from Pontefract and Castleford over facemask axe from July 19

Here's just what a few readers in Pontefract & Castleford had to say:

Susan Everett said: "I will still wear a mask. Hopefully other people will too."

Tracy Bielby: "I'll still wear a mask as even though I've had both vaccines as a transplant patient I've not produced antibodies, just going out with a mask on is important to me after shielding for 18 months."

Leigh Izat-Higgs said: "I will, because I've yet to receive my second jab, and I don't want to bring anything home to my family. Once everyone has received both vaccinations, if the R rate drops I will probably stop wearing it then."

Antony Gatley said: "I will, certainly on public transport and crowded areas."

Bridget Evans said: "No I won’t be wearing mine after the 19th. They haven’t stopped people getting the virus and all you see now thrown everywhere is old masks. If you want to wear one fine if you done it’s every persons personal choice."

Susan Hardaker said: "I will use my own judgement. Depends were you are perhaps in crowded places etc."

Valerie Grayson said: "I’ll still wear a mask in confined places. But some people don’t cover their nose and mouth."

Beverley Rayner said: "Wore my mask all the time public spaces etc but still caught Covid.They are a waste of time and awful."

Abbie Victoria Harriman said: "Covid doesn't just miraculously disappear after July the 19th."

Sue Havenhand said: "I’m burning mine!"

Karen Hough said: "Can’t wait to Chuck them in the bin."