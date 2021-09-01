Celebrate Pontefract's heritage during eight-day festival

The Holmes printing dynasty time capsule on Gillygate

There are 28 events and some online activities planned as well as 12 venues which will throw open their doors and gardens.

The national festival is supported by the National Trust and the People’s Postcode Lottery, and has the support of Pontefract Heritage Group.

Pontefract’s town crier will be making proclamations throughout the event and the Liquorice Singers will be performing by the Buttercross on Friday September 10 and Saturday September 18.

Civic society chair Paul Cartwright, said: “We have three new walks, one on the theme of Edible England based on the cookery writer, Elizabeth Moxon, another in Pontefract Park, and a third is a glimpse into the Holmes printing dynasty time capsule on Gillygate."

"We are really pleased that we have the support of venue owners and volunteers to make this a great series of events.

"We hope that visitors and local people will wish to explore, and if you pick up our booklet at the library, museum, castle, Magistrates Market and other locations such as shops, cafes and bars, then you’ll be able to plan your visits to several of these great events.

"Look out too for Judge Crier sentences at the court.

"As well as our usual offering from St Giles' Church, and All Saints Church, we’ll be adding the interior Georgian splendour of St Joseph’s RC Church which is well worth a visit.

"St Andrew's, Ferrybridge and St Edward the Confessor Church, Brotherton, both make a welcome return to the festival, as does Ackworth School.

Paul added: “We’ll have some online videos and children’s activities, as well as historic buildings.

"It’s equally important to bring stories of places and people to life with talks, tours, music, and displays.

"These include tours of Pontefract’s Market Place conservation area, Tom Dixon’s liquorice fields, the castle, and Friarwood Valley Gardens."