The moment the chimneys came down
The chimneys were demolished alongside a main boiler house in the centre of the site. (All pictures by Simon Hulme)
How the power station looked before the demolition The chimneys come crashing down, throwing a huge cloud of smoke into the air. Scores of people gathered to witness the moment the chimneys came down The demolition blew a huge cloud of smoke into the sky The blowdown was the latest in a number of demolitions at the site in recent years. The demolition saw the chimneys fall to the side The demolition proved to be an impressive spectacle for those who came out to see it. Residents watched the moment the iconic chimneys were demolished.