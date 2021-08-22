Ferrybridge Power Station demolition: Pictures show moment the chimneys came crashing down

These pictures show the moment the huge chimneys at Ferrybridge Power Station come crashing down.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 2:42 pm
The moment the chimneys came down
The chimneys were demolished alongside a main boiler house in the centre of the site. (All pictures by Simon Hulme)

How the power station looked before the demolition
The chimneys come crashing down, throwing a huge cloud of smoke into the air.
Scores of people gathered to witness the moment the chimneys came down
The demolition blew a huge cloud of smoke into the sky
The blowdown was the latest in a number of demolitions at the site in recent years.
The demolition saw the chimneys fall to the side
The demolition proved to be an impressive spectacle for those who came out to see it.
Residents watched the moment the iconic chimneys were demolished.