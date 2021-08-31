The indoor market venue was rebuilt in 1991, following a fire.

Wakefield Council has unveiled proposals to introduce a new glazed frontage to the town centre venue, where stallholders do business six days a week.

The plans form part of an investment package which was announced by the council at the start of last year to try to make the district's six markets more attractive to shoppers.

The planning application for Castleford Market says that, if approved, the building's entrance doors and screens on Carlton Street, will "be removed and replaced with new aluminium glazed doors."

It adds that "new aluminium glazing would be relocated to the front face of the Carlton Street elevation" and that electric roller shutters would be installed to protect the new glass.

The application says that the market is in a "strong position", but adds that it needs investment to remain competitive.

Council bosses have also outlined plans to make the indoor market more geared towards food and drink, to make it more distinguished from Castleford's outdoor market, which runs four days a week.

The proposal says: "The intention is for the indoor market to consolidate the varied fresh food offerings across the current indoor and outdoor market areas whilst the outdoor market will focus on household goods, affordable fashion and general merchandise.

"The addition of a constantly revolving programme of events to be held within the indoor market will bring varied experiences and opportunities over and above the established town festivals.

"Furthermore, the addition of grab and go or takeaway food as well as a sit-down communal seating area will provide a pause point within the indoor market for people to eat, meet and greet friends and family and

provide a focal point in the town centre."

The original version of indoor market hall, which now has 73 retail units, was first built in 1880, though it burnt down in 1927.

The replacement also fell victim to fire in 1991, with another structure being put up later that year.

The proposals follow similar plans being submitted to renovate Pontefract and Normanton's markets, in June.