Wendy Pratt, 18, winner of the Yorkshire Evening Post's "Miss Tetley Contest". Wendy was representing the Old Halfway House, Horbury, near Wakefield. Looking on are, from left: Runners-up Susan Lane, 23, (North eastern Hotel, Castleford), Sally Ann Johnson, 18, Queens Arms, Chapel-Allerton, Leeds, and Sharon Hoddy, 22, (Robin Hood, Undercliffe, Bradford).
Retro Photo Focus: 10 old pictures of life in Pontefract and Castleford in the 60s, 70s and 80s

A trip down memory lane if you lived in Pontefract and Castleford in the 1960s, 70s and 80s

By Jane Chippindale
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 11:12 am

Do you recognise any of the faces in the pictures or remember any of the sights?

1. June 1987

Ken Bell from the White Rose Model Engineering Society gives youngsters a ride on a model steam train at the Castleford Normanton and District Hospital Comforts Fund 35th annual garden party in the grounds of Hightown Hospital, Castleford.

2. 8 April 1971

Mr D Hinchcliffe, Headmaster of Kings High School, Pontefract.

3. 29 July 1981

Even the pets got into the act . . . Beano dressed up by his owner Simon Chapman, nine, helped by his aunts Milena Grubick and Renee Macionis at the Chequerfield Drive, Pontefract street party to celebrate the royal wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

4. 28 February 1974

The Mayoress of Pontefract talking to an employee of Dunhill's Liquorice Factory, Pontefract.

