Do you recognise any of the faces in the pictures or remember any of the sights?
1. June 1987
Ken Bell from the White Rose Model Engineering Society gives youngsters a ride on a model steam train at the Castleford Normanton and District Hospital Comforts Fund 35th annual garden party in the grounds of Hightown Hospital, Castleford.
2. 8 April 1971
Mr D Hinchcliffe, Headmaster of Kings High School, Pontefract.
3. 29 July 1981
Even the pets got into the act . . . Beano dressed up by his owner Simon Chapman, nine, helped by his aunts Milena Grubick and Renee Macionis at the Chequerfield Drive, Pontefract street party to celebrate the royal wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales.
4. 28 February 1974
The Mayoress of Pontefract talking to an employee of Dunhill's Liquorice Factory,
Pontefract.