15 pictures of people and places in Wakefield from 2003

The Governor of the Bank of England, Mervyn King (left ) visits the Wakefield Shirt Group, pictured with l-r, Mark Pratt ( Bank of England Agent for Yorkshire and the Humber) Richard J. Donner ( MD ), and R. John Donner ( Joint MD ). September 11, 2003.
24th October 2003. Head brewer at Eastwood & Sanders with one of their bitters at the Wakefield Beer Festival.
24th October 2003. Julie Robinson admires a pint of Clark's bitter at the Wakefield Beer Festival.
24th October 2003. Wakefield Beer Festival organiser Mark Goodair with a couple of the beers.