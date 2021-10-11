See anyone you recognise?
18 old photos showing Wakefield schools and pupils through the years

Take a trip back to the classroom with our gallery of pictures from Wakefield schools.

By Leanne Clarke
Monday, 11th October 2021, 2:03 pm
Updated Monday, 11th October 2021, 2:04 pm

From the 1950s up to the 1990s, we've taken a look into our archives and picked out more photos from your school years.

Do you recognise yourself, any of your old schoolfriends or teachers? Share your memories with us at [email protected]

1.

Sandal Endowed Middle School. The winning under 11 girls table tennis team. Published in the Wakefield Express 14.12.1990. Photo supplied by Wakefield Libraries.

2.

Lofthouse Gate Junior & Infants School gala. Taken 1996? 1997? Photo supplied by Wakefield Libraries.

3.

Sunny Hill House. Pupils hold a sponsored swim. Published in the Wakefield Express 16.11.1990. Photo supplied by Wakefield Libraries.

4.

Ledger Lane Junior & Infants School, Outwood. The winning rugby league team. Published in the Wakefield Express 20.5.1994. Photo supplied by Wakefield Libraries.

