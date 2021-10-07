Retro Photo Focus

Images kindly supplied by Wakefield Libraries.
1. Carlton Street in Castleford in 1973
This picture shows a bustling parade of shops with lots of shoppers stopping to chat. All the benches are full of people sat talking and reading the newspapers.
2. Bank Street and Station Road, 1970s
This photograph was taken from the Express office windows and shows a light fall of snow in Bank Street and Station Road.
3. Bank Street, Carlton Street and Station Road junction, 1970s.
This photo was also taken from the Express office window. Everyone is bundled up against the cold weather and taking care not to slip on the snow covered roads and pavements.