Fryston Colliery opened in the 1870s in the grounds of the demolished Fryston Hall. The coal mine closed in 1985 and the picture above was taken in 1987 during demolition. Part of the buildings have been demolished and the pit yard is full of building rubble.
Retro Photo Focus

Looking back at life in the 1970s and 1980s.

By Jane Chippindale
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 10:15 am

Images kindly supplied by Wakefield Libraries.

You can see many more at http://www.twixtaireandcalder.co.uk

1. Carlton Street in Castleford in 1973

This picture shows a bustling parade of shops with lots of shoppers stopping to chat. All the benches are full of people sat talking and reading the newspapers.

2. Bank Street and Station Road, 1970s

This photograph was taken from the Express office windows and shows a light fall of snow in Bank Street and Station Road.

3. Bank Street, Carlton Street and Station Road junction, 1970s.

This photo was also taken from the Express office window. Everyone is bundled up against the cold weather and taking care not to slip on the snow covered roads and pavements.

