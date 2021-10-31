Children at Carleton Primary School in Pontefract playing the recorder. Thanks to teachers who gave up their spare time, they were able to practise regularly and the highlight of their year was usually a musical evening for parents. This picture was taken in 1974.
Retro Photo Focus

Looking back at life in the 1970s and 80s

By Jane Chippindale
Sunday, 31st October 2021, 10:00 am

Images kindly supplied by Wakefield Libraries.

You can see many more at http://www.twixtaireandcalder.co.uk

1. Royal visit

Duchess of Kent opening Castleford Civic Centre in 1970, accompanied by the Mayor of Castleford, Alderman Henry Goodall.

2. Aketon Road in Castleford covered in flood water.

Cars are being driven through the water and sandbags have been used to try to prevent water entering the post office.

3. Interior of the Crystal Bowl Bingo and Social Club in Albion Street, Castleford.

The photograph was taken in 1983 after the club had been refurbished

