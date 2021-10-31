Retro Photo Focus

Images kindly supplied by Wakefield Libraries.
1. Royal visit
Duchess of Kent opening Castleford Civic Centre in 1970, accompanied by the Mayor of Castleford, Alderman Henry Goodall.
2. Aketon Road in Castleford covered in flood water.
Cars are being driven through the water and sandbags have been used to try to prevent water entering the post office.
3. Interior of the Crystal Bowl Bingo and Social Club in Albion Street, Castleford.
The photograph was taken in 1983 after the club had been refurbished