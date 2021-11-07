Retro Photo Focus

Images kindly supplied by Wakefield Libraries.
1. Castleford Bus Station
This picture was taken in April 1988 after renovation.
2. Flooding in Castleford
This picture was taken in the 1970s from above the Rising Sun public house, looking towards Normanton. It shows a van attempting to make its way through flood water which has backed up through the drains in Whitwood Common Lane.
3. Castleford pubs
This picture shows the Hightown Hotel, Lumley Street, Castleford. The next building along is also a public house, the Black Bull. Both are still open today.