This picture was taken in June 1987 and shows Ken Bell from the White Rose Model Engineering Society giving youngsters a ride on a model steam train at the Castleford Normanton and District Hospital Comforts Fund 35th annual garden party held in the grounds of Hightown Hospital, Castleford.
Retro Photo Focus

Looking back at life in the 1970s and 80s

By Jane Chippindale
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 10:00 am

Images kindly supplied by Wakefield Libraries.

You can see many more at http://www.twixtaireandcalder.co.uk

1. Castleford Bus Station

This picture was taken in April 1988 after renovation.

2. Flooding in Castleford

This picture was taken in the 1970s from above the Rising Sun public house, looking towards Normanton. It shows a van attempting to make its way through flood water which has backed up through the drains in Whitwood Common Lane.

3. Castleford pubs

This picture shows the Hightown Hotel, Lumley Street, Castleford. The next building along is also a public house, the Black Bull. Both are still open today.

