Retro Photo Focus: Old pictures of life in Pontefract and Castleford in the 70s and 80s

Pontefract, 1st August 1973. Staff at Pontefract Maternity Hospital with one of the new incubators.
Students on the mechanical engineering course at Whitwood Technical College
(now Whitwood College).
The interior of a mini-supermarket, Top Shop, on Queen's Park Drive, Airedale,
1984.
The first pelican crossing opens on Pontefract Road, Castleford, on July 4, 1978, close to Park Middle School and Castleford High School.
Photograph taken in May 1971 outside Castleford Civic Centre. The Town Clerk,
Ernest Hutchinson (left) is present at the ceremony awarding the Freedom of the Borough of Castleford to Aldermen H Astbury, C Dews, T Walsh and R Sweeting.
The junctions of Aire Street (foreground), Bank Street (left), Church Street (centre)
and Savile Road (right). Taken 1970s.