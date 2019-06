These are the 29 best pubs in the Pontefract and Castleford area, according to their ratings on TripAdvisor. Click here for 9 of the best places for fish and chips in Castleford and Pontefract, according to TripAdvisor.

1. The Angel Inn Wakefield Road, Ackworth. Promising review: "The pub is lovely inside, cosy and comfortable. One of my favourite places to eat."

2. Brewers Fayre Turnpike - Yorkshire Pontefract Road, Knottingley. Promising review: "Taken aback how friendly and welcoming the staff are especially Fran and Laura , will definitely be coming back."

3. Birchwood Farm, Dining & Carvery Colorado Way, Castleford. Promising review: "Lovely food, very good service from bar staff and waiter, very friendly and welcoming, will be coming back."

4. Jacobean Pub Thorpe Lane, Badsworth. Promising review: "The staff are so welcoming and the food is great value for money. We fully enjoyed our day. Highly recommend."

