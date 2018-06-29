6 scenic Yorkshire attractions to make the most of the sunshine

As the summer heatwave continues, everyone is eager to head outdoors and bask in the hot weather while it lasts.

And with Yorkshire set for a full weekend of glorious sunshine, here are a six scenic spots which are ideal for soaking up some rays.

Cool off with a dip in Ilkley Lido's outdoor pool

Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Gardens

This magnificent abbey in Ripon is ideal for walking and picnicking, with gardens, riverside paths and a deer park, as well as a quirky exhibition of four outlandish outdoor sculptures, which will remain on show until 4 November.

Visit: Fountains, Ripon, HG4 3DY - nationaltrust.org.uk



Ilkley Lido

Aysgarth Falls boasts impressive waterfalls and scenic woodland walks

Feeling the heat?

Why not cool off and take a dip at Ilkley Pool and Lido, where you can enjoy a spot of swimming in the outdoor pool, against the stunning backdrop of Ilkley Moor.

There's also an indoor pool to enjoy, along with tennis courts, a putting green, bowls and picnic areas.

Visit: Denton Road, Ilkley, LS29 0BZ - bradford.gov.uk



Aysgarth Falls

If you're keen to head outdoors this weekend, Aysgarth Falls provides the perfect location for a summer wander, with impressive waterfalls on the River Ure to see, along with scenic walking routes through the surrounding woods.

Visit: North Yorkshire, DL8 3SR

North Yorkshire Water Park

Situated in the woodland setting of Wykeham Lakes and backed by superb countryside views, visitors have a wealth of exciting attractions at their disposal, with everything from paddle boarding and kayaking, to pedal boats and wind surfing on offer.

Of course there's also a floating obstacle course to tackle, complete with climbing walls, trampolines, balance bars and slides.

Visit: Wykeham Lakes, Long Causeway Road, YO13 9QU - northyorkshirewaterpark.co.uk



Brimham Rocks

Let loose your inner adventurer and spend the day hiking and climbing your way around Brimham Rocks, which is home to a wealth of giant rock formations and moorland, and offers the most spectacular views over north Yorkshire.

Visit: Summerbridge, Harrogate, HG3 4DW - nationaltrust.org.uk



Bolton Abbey

As well as the impressive ruins of the priory, there are more than 80 miles of woodland and moorland footpaths to enjoy around Bolton Abbey - perfect for making the most of the sunshine.

And its idyllic location on the banks of the River Wharfe offers a beautiful spot to tuck into a picnic.

Visit: Skipton, BD23 6AL - boltonabbey.com

