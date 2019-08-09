An Upton beauty turns monster at summer school

A talented teenager from Upton has had a monster time this summer.

Helen Midgley, aged 17, has spent a week at the University of Bolton with other youngsters from across the UK learning the latest special makeup effects techniques from industry experts.

The Summer School is being run by a world-renowned special makeup effects company Gorton Studio, responsible for some of the most memorable moments from shows like Doctor Who, Call the Midwife and The Catherine Tate Show.

The course is being hosted by the university’s high-profile special and visual effects (SVFX) department.

Helen, who has been interested in makeup and special makeup since she was 10, joined six other students, aged between 14 and 18.

Helen said: “My career ambition is to work on TV and film sets and the foundation degree will give me the next step towards becoming an SFX Make Up Artist.

“I did work experience at Yorkshire Scare Grounds Scream Park, supporting the fashion and make-up artists in the dressing rooms, for events such as Halloween and Valentine’s Day. The course has been a great and I have really enjoyed it.”

During the summer school students created a creature mask and gory-looking wounds under the guidance of Gorton Studios’ Bianca Judd and Richard McEvoy-Crompton, the university’s senior lecturer.

For more of Helen’s creations visit the helenmidgley21.wixsite.com/helensfxandmakeup website.