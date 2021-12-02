Road test - Peugeot 2008

The Peugeot 2008 looks good from all angles with a bold front end characterised by the distinctive vertical LED running lights

The Peugeot 2008 is classed as a small SUV but it is bigger than many others in the class and what space there is has been well configured.

It was first launched in 2013 with an upgraded version coming to market six years later.

Smart interior of the Peugeot 2008

The interior is smart and all trim levels are well specified.

There’s a range of engines - petrol, diesel and now an all-electric version.

There are three 1.2 litre three-cylinder petrol engines, Puretech 100 ( 99bhp), Puretech 130 (129bhp) and Puretech 155 (255bhp). The diesel is a 1.5 BlueHDI with 100bhp and plenty of torque.

We tested the most powerful of the petrol variants and didn’t find it wanting, with decent straight line acceleration. It’s quiet and vibration free and relaxing to operate.

I generally prefer a manual gearbox but was happy enough with the eight-speed automatic in our test car. It changed through the gears with the minimum of fuss. Not the smoothest but not the worst I’ve used by a long way: the range-topping GT Premium we tested is only available as an automatic.

Although, on the whole, the ride is comfortable, the oversize 18in wheels did cause some jolting over poorly surfaced roads and pot holes.

Handling at any speed is complaint free with well-weighted, responsive steering and a tight turning circle that is particularly welcome in urban situations.

GT Premium weighs in at almost £31,000 which represents serious investment for a small SUV so the interior needs to reflect that.

It’s classy enough with quality materials and smart touches of chromed plastic that look almost like the real thing.

Room for both driver and passengers is adequate - even those relegated to the second row- and luggage capacity is 434 litres or 1,467 litres if the rear seats are lowered.

As with many 21st century cars digital is king with Peugeot with most functions carried out through the large 10 in central touchscreen. Others are accessessed with gloss black and chrome piano key toggle switches.

It also has the i-Cockpit instrument cluster with compact steering wheel 3D i-Cockpit digital instrument cluster, reversing camera and electric parking brake. Front and rear reversing sensors are another aid to confident parking.

In-car entertainment comes courtesy of DAB radio with voice recognition, smartphone mirroring, charging plate and docking station. There are two USBs in the front (one of these is a USB-C) and two in the rear.

Prices for the range start at £21,665 for the entry-level Active Premium with the 100bhp engine.

The price of our GT Premium was boosted to £21,095 with £575 for a coat metallic paint and a further £590 for an upgraded hi-fi speaker system - although as I only listen to Radio 4 I’m afraid I didn’t appreciate it!

Peugeot 2008

Price: £30,930 (£32,095 as tested)

Engine: 1.02-litre, three-cylinder, turbo, petrol

Power: 155bhp

Torque: 177lb/ft

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic

Top speed: 1239mph

0-62mph: 8.2 seconds

Economy: 41.7-46.6mpg