Castleford diner plans to serve 'prosecco with afternoon tea'

Diners in Castleford may soon be able to get a glass of prosecco with their afternoon tea at one of the town's restaurants.

Number Twenty, on Wesley Street, has applied to Wakefield Council for an alcohol licence.

The venue, which serves coffee and hot food, has asked for permission to sell booze between 11am and 4pm Monday to Thursday, and 11am to 11pm between Fridays and Sundays.

A brief description of the application on the council's website says: "Alcohol will be served on a Friday and Saturday evening mainly but afternoon tea bookings in the week will be served with a glass of prosecco."

Members of the public are able to have their say on the application up to November 15, after which the local authority will decide whether or not to grant the licence.

Local Democracy Reporting Service