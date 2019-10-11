Castleford's Junction 32 shopping outlet to be revamped after 20th birthday celebrations

Castleford's Junction 32 shopping centre is to be given a facelift.

The outdoor complex, which lies next to the Xscape activity centre in Glasshoughton, celebrated its 20th birthday last month.

New shop fronts will be a major part of the revamp.

And bosses have decided to give the outlet a revamp, with new shop fronts and outdoor landscaping to be created.

The work is set to start in the new year.

Darren Winter, centre manager at Junction 32 said, "I’m thrilled that we’re able to reveal our plans for a transformation just two years after our acquisition by Landsec – it’s especially timely as we celebrate 20 years of successful retail relationships.

"We’re always working to evolve and provide our customers with the very best shopping experience.

The work is set to start in the new year.

"We look forward to sharing more details of our exciting plans to improve the centre in the coming months and to offer a more premium outlet shopping experience."

The project was mentioned in a report by Wakefield Council's deputy leader Denise Jeffery, which will go before councillors next week.

Local Democracy Reporting Service