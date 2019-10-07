Changes made to Wakefield 17 year housebuilding plan

A total of 29 changes have been made to Wakefield's local plan, the document setting out potential housebuilding across the area over the coming years.

A public consultation about the plan, which indicates where 26,000 new homes may be built between now and 2036, began earlier this year.

Now, seven sites originally earmarked for development have been removed from the final draft of the plan, ahead of senior councillors signing them off for government inspection.

Jacob's Well Lane in Stanley, Greenfield Road near Altofts and land to the rear of the Ridings Shopping Centre are among those to have been spared from housebuilding.

Three new sites have now been included - Newstead View in Fitzwilliam, land at Junction 39 on the M1 near Durkar, and West Yorkshire's Police old training centre at Carr Gate.

Other parts of the plan have been amended to reflect a change in the nature of development at some locations.

If approved by the government, Wakefield Council intends to publish the plan in early 2020.

After that, a further six-week consultation will take place to allow the public to have one more say.

Councillor Denise Jeffery, Cabinet member for regeneration, said: "It is absolutely necessary that we have a Local Plan as the blueprint to future-proof our district so that we can continue to realise economic growth and development.

"I believe that we have found the right mix of components in this draft to make this happen but we will consider any representation during the consultation period to make it more robust, if possible."

Local Democracy Reporting Service