Balne Lane lights up for Christmas with festive spectacle including grotto and a 26ft Santa

And one Wakefield family has gone above and beyond with the lights this year, creating a wonderful sight for passers by.

Nina Burkinshaw has once again brought the bright lights to Balne Lane by decorating her garden with festive decorations for everyone to see while raising money and collecting donations for Wakefield Hospice - a cause very close to her heart.

Nina said: "In 2013 I sadly lost my mum to cancer at the age of 62.

The Burkinshaw home on Balne Lane is lit up for Christmas.

"Throughout mum's illness she remained firm that she didn't want to go into the hospice, but towards the end she agreed.

"To our amazement the hospice team gave so much love, support and care, I couldn't repay them if I tried.

"They also continued to support my brother for a good while after mum's passing and their one-to-one care meant mum transitioned so peaceful and in such a beautiful place.

"The hospice purely rely on donations and unless you have been through their doors, you would never understand what lengths they go to in providing that all important love to our loved ones."

There's even a 26ft Santa to welcome visitors this year. All donations gratefully received for Wakefield Hospice.

Nina said they switch the lights on November 20 (her daughter's birthday) and invites as many people as possible for the big moment and hope to raise as many smiles and warm as many hearts as I can - even more so this year after Covid.

"That's why this year we have added a little grotto"

Nina said they are taking bookings for grotto visits all through December, each weekend from noon to 6pm on Saturdays and noon to 4pm on Sundays.

Each child will receive a gift and £2 from every visit will go to Wakefield Hospice.

Have you visited yet?

"It makes me smile to see so many visitors to the Balne Lane Christmas lights and grotto. It's hard work to arrange it all and try to get everything right, but it's helping so many people and bringing back that all important Christmas spirit, which we have all started to lose grip of over the last few years.

"This is my favourite time of year as I feel I'm always trying to give a little something back, which will hopefully provide more love, care and support so someone else's loved one, family or friend.