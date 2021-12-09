Little Vinnie the Elf spreads Christmas cheer to Wakefield shoppers
If you were shopping in Wakefield city centre at the weekend you might have bumped into this little fellow.
Five-year-old Vinnie Davey Jones headed out with mum, Sarah, to spread a little bit of festive cheer to shoppers at The Ridings Centre by wishing them a Happy Christmas and handing them a treat.
Sarah, from Eastmoor, said: "This is the second year he's gone to The Ridings to spread a little joy.
"He said it makes people happy when they see him dressed as an elf and that makes him happy.
"People said it has made their day and what a lovely little boy he is. One lady said it nearly made her cry when she handed her a sweet and said Merry Christmas.
"He even makes buns for his elderly neighbours.
"We are just so proud of him. He has a heart of gold and makes my heart burst!"