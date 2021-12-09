Little Vinnie the Elf spreads Christmas cheer to Wakefield shoppers

Vinnie spreading some joy at The Ridings.

Five-year-old Vinnie Davey Jones headed out with mum, Sarah, to spread a little bit of festive cheer to shoppers at The Ridings Centre by wishing them a Happy Christmas and handing them a treat.

Sarah, from Eastmoor, said: "This is the second year he's gone to The Ridings to spread a little joy.

"He said it makes people happy when they see him dressed as an elf and that makes him happy.

Ready to spead some Christmas cheer.

"People said it has made their day and what a lovely little boy he is. One lady said it nearly made her cry when she handed her a sweet and said Merry Christmas.

"He even makes buns for his elderly neighbours.